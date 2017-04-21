Riverbend Boys Bowler of the Year — Devin Davis

Civic Memorial’s Devin Davis had a senior bowling season he’ll never forget.

He bowled his first 300 game of his high school bowling career, finished with a team-high 200 average and helped the Eagles qualify for the state tournament.

“I had two groups of people I have to give my success to,” Davis said. “First to my family, especially my mom and dad. They pushed me really hard in sports and they’ve always been my two biggest supporters. My friends always pushed me really hard, especially my best friend, (senior) Gage Jennings. Throughout high school, we’ve always been that two-handed duo on our team that shows up and does what we have to do.”

The outstanding senior season earned Davis this year’s Riverbend AdVantage News Boys Bowler of the Year honor.

Davis was part of a CM team that included Jennings, senior Zach Hagen, sophomores Gordon Madrey and Cort Jackson and junior Zach Cathorall. The Eagles finished 12-5 in dual matches after starting off 7-0 and qualified for state for just the second time in program history.

“Honestly, I think the team will be able to make it back to state next year simply of the fact that everyone on the team is a really hard worker,” Davis said. “I’m going to make sure that I’ll put in the time to help them.”

Davis’ bowling career ended on the second day of the IHSA state tournament at St. Clair Bowl on Jan. 28. He finished 63rd with a 12-game score of 2,379.

“It was both the happiest and saddest moments of my life because I was super-excited to make it to the second day,” the CM senior said. “That’s my highest goal I ever had in high school. But as soon as it was over, it really hit me that it was done. There was no more bowling for the school anymore.”

Davis bowled a 1,250 in the first day to become one of the top 30 individuals not on a team that qualified for the second day.

“It was absolutely incredible and I was super-proud of myself,” Davis said. “First, I was super-proud of the team just making it there, but I was super-proud of myself because most of the kids who were there had incredible coaches or coaches who know a lot about bowling and have gone through a lot of training and stuff like that and I never really had that. I had two coaches who really tried their hardest. They weren’t professional coaches or anything like that. It took a lot of self-perseverance and I was really proud of myself.”

Davis, who started competing in bowling when he was in junior high, bowled a 300 game in the first game of CM’s match against Waterloo on Dec. 14 at West Park Bowl in Columbia.

“It was absolutely incredible and it was almost absolutely heartbreaking because the No. 10 pin almost didn’t go down,” he said. “I remember it as clear as day just like it was yesterday. That No. 10 pin was wobbling and wobbling and it wouldn’t go down. I remember standing there when it was wobbling; I remember feeling the tears in the back of my eyes. It was an incredible feeling turning around and seeing not only my team, but the other team and all of the parents there screaming and excited. It was great.”

