Riverbend Girls Bowler of the Year

Alex Bergin had a busy winter at Alton High, competing with the girls bowling team and working two jobs.

“It’s nonstop bowling, school, and work,” the Alton junior said. “That’s all I did and that’s all I still do.”

But the hectic schedule didn’t stop Bergin from turning in her best season with the Redbirds. She was the team’s top bowler with a 195 average, captured her first regional championship and earned second-team all-Southwestern Conference honors.

“I had a lot of goals and expectations of myself for my junior year,” Bergin said. “The girls last year really taught me a lot and made me set my expectations higher. So I came in wanting to prove a lot to myself, my coaches and the city. I think I did a pretty good job of doing that.”

Bergin was the only returner from last year’s team that lost five bowlers to graduation.

“I don’t think anyone could really replace our seniors,” she said. “They were great people. They taught me a whole lot. I went in knowing that we weren’t going to have enough girls to have a team.”

Bergin led an Alton team that included three juniors, two sophomores and a freshman.

“I think we got along pretty well,” she said. “I didn’t want to be a bossy or rude leader. I wanted them to make sure that in each practice or each tournament and each match, we obviously take it serious. But we also could have a little fun along the way.”

At the Alton Regional, Bergin came from behind to win the individual championship with a 6-game score of 1,246 and helped the Redbirds place fourth to clinch a spot at the Mount Vernon Sectional.

“Winning regionals was really fun,” the junior said. “It was the highlight of my whole high school career.”

Bergin’s season ended with a 28th-place finish at sectionals after being in seventh after the first 3 games. Her team’s season also came to a close as it placed 11th and didn’t get any state qualifiers.

“I was doing pretty good in the first three games,” Bergin said. “Bowling is a sport where one bad frame or one good frame can make or break you. The fourth game was bad. In the fifth game, I had a decent score. But in the 10th frame, I threw a really good pocket shot and left a split. I could have gotten a couple of more pins and maybe my attitude toward the next game could have been different.”

Bergin prepared for her junior season by competing in the Junior Gold Championships in Cleveland last summer. She will be competing in the tournament again this summer in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“It’s really fun because during the season my teammates are more like my sisters,” she said. “Then, you meet other people from different schools and you get to bowl with them during Junior Gold and hang out in big cities like Dallas and Cleveland.”

Bergin said she is already excited for her senior year.

“I’m looking forward to it a lot,” she said. “This year has definitely been the most fun I ever had bowling wise. But next year, I’ll put more focus into it.”

