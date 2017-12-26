Riverbend Boys Golfer of the Year

Kolten Bauer enjoyed a tremendous start to his Marquette Catholic golf career.

He was part of back-to-back seventh-place team finishes at the Class 2A state tournament at Weibring Golf Course in Normal as a freshman and a sophomore. He’d also built a strong rapport with head coach Pat Moore and upperclassmen Michael Holtz, Nick Messinger, and Duncan McClain.

But the 2016 season marked the final one with the Explorers for that trio of linksters, and then Moore announced his resignation. Throw in a change of venue for their home course from Rolling Hills to Woodlands, and Bauer knew 2017 would be different.

“This year was totally different from losing the three guys, changing our home course and getting a new coach all in one season,” Bauer said. “It was a lot to adjust to at the beginning of the year, but I think Jack (Patterson) and I stepped up as leaders of the team and Ryan (Geisler) fit in really well as the head coach. We were still able to accomplish a lot this season.”

The small-school Madison County title for Marquette and later a second-place finish at the 2A Roxana Regional to advance to sectionals were some of the team highlights.

For Bauer, he started the season by winning medalist honors in a playoff at the Hickory Stick Invite at Belk Park and followed it up by being medalist the next day at the Alton Tee-Off Classic at Spencer T. Olin.

He was third at the Roxana Regional with a 73 and then tied for fifth at the Salem Sectional with a 75 to punch his ticket to state. His 2-day score of 146 left him tied for sixth place at state, becoming an all-state performer.

Bauer became the fifth all-stater in Marquette history and the first since Sam Becker finished 12th at the 1A state tourney in 2012. His finish is second only to Shane Smith’s fifth-place finish in 2006 and Jordan Hansen’s fifth in 2002.

All that success has earned Bauer this year’s Riverbend AdVantage News Boys Golfer of the Year.

He credits much of his success to a solid summer tour of tournaments to prepare him for his junior season.

“This summer, especially, I stepped up my travel schedule with playing more tournaments and harder courses,” Bauer said. “The extra work you put in over the summer definitely pays off when you get to the high school season. You still work hard, but it’s kind of a more relaxing time seeing how well you can play with your team and how much fun you can have with the guys on your team. It prepared both Jack and I really well.”

He took a lot from competing in the Gold Medal Tournament in August at Rock Spring Golf Course. It wasn’t at the same level as some of the other tourneys, but he was playing with older players.

“This year, especially, I played with Ryan Hansen in the Gold Medal and it was just us two, and we had a great time,” Bauer said. “He taught me a lot just watching him. It was just the way he composed himself and didn’t let bad shots get to him. I learned a lot that day and carried that into this (prep) season.”

The Gold Medal was a precursor to his monster start, earning medalist in his first two prep events.

“It was great to get that playoff win in the very first tournament of the season, that gave me a lot of confidence,” Bauer said. “Then to beat Ben (Tyrrell of Edwardsville), who is a great player I’ve always looked up to, to beat him in the second tournament I kind of set the bar for how I wanted the season to go.”

Getting to state and sharing it with his friend and teammate Patterson was a nice way to cap it.

“It was a great week — lots of tough golf for sure,” Bauer said. “It was completely different than going up there as a team, a completely different outlook, but it was fun. Jack and I had a good time and I played pretty well and was able to get all-state.”

Now Bauer will look to finish his career with an even better senior season. He’s still looking at colleges but does want to play at the next level. Joining former Explorer Smith as the second 2-time state medalist winner would help out his cause.

He’ll just continue working to get there.

“I’m going to continue to work with Jim Rowan, my swing coach, and continue to get better every day, any way I can,” Bauer said. “I want to continue to grow mentally to be stronger there, too.”