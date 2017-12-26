Riverbend Boys Soccer Player of the Year

With a varsity career that has one year left before its sunset, Marquette Catholic junior Chris Hartrich has already compiled an impressive list of accomplishments.

Hartrich, a forward, finished last season with 15 goals and 17 assists, making him Marquette’s second-leading scorer behind sophomore Aaron Boulch. Hartrich didn’t play the entire season, though. He was sidelined in the first half of the season with mononucleosis.

Marquette finished the year with a 14-6-3 record. It also attained the ultimate postseason goal in defeating Monmouth-Roseville 4-3 on Oct. 8 to win a Class 1A state championship.

The forward also earned a leadership role last season.

“I was the captain this year,” Hartrich said. “This is a team that really likes playing together. We’re good at getting players in scoring position and allowing them to score.”

Like any varsity athlete, Hartrich fulfilled a dream in playing on a state championship team.

“It’s truly amazing,” he said. “My sister (Kelsey Hartrich) was on a state championship team and I envied her, but now I have one under my belt.”

His accomplishments also earned him all-sectional honors, which was selected by the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association.

“This was a great accomplishment for me,” Hartrich said of the all-sectional selection. “I missed the first half of the season.”

Of course, the junior has big goals for his last year of varsity soccer.

“We really want to return to the state finals,” he said. “We’ll be a young team next year, but the future looks bright for us.”

Hartrich performed well in the clutch in the postseason. He scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 win at the Freeburg Sectional finals against Belleville Althoff to send Marquette to the Raymond Lincolnwood Super Sectional against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

“There’s just no greater feeling than scoring goals,” Hartrich said. “Especially when there’s so much on the line.”

The Explorers defeated Sacred Heart-Griffin 4-1 at the supers to punch their ticket to state. Hartrich scored one of the four goals. In the two state tournament contests, the forward scored a pair of goals and dished out three assists.

“A lot of the credit goes to my teammates,” he said. “They get me in the position to score. I’m so happy to have played with this team.”

Marquette decisively defeated Chicago Acero-Garcia 5-0 in the state semifinals. Hartrich scored one goal and provided two assists in the contest. The Explorers scored all of their goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half.

Hartrich then scored a goal and added another assist in the state championship game win against Monmouth-Roseville. Marquette won the game in double overtime on junior Kwame Ngwa’s goal on a free kick with 1:09 left in the second overtime.

“I don’t think you could ask for a more special game,” he said. “You work your whole life for something like this.”

Like many varsity soccer players, Hartrich plays select soccer. He started playing with his Scott Gallagher select team when he was 7 years old.

“I’m very fortunate for playing with such a fine select team,” Hartrich said. “This is one of the best teams in the state and the country.”

He started playing soccer in a recreational league in Alton in the first grade and said he loved it from the beginning. Hartrich started playing varsity soccer as a freshman and finished his first season with 12 goals.

“I can still remember playing my first varsity game against Collinsville,” he said. “I came out of that first season more experienced and more confident.”

The forward went on to score 17 goals as a sophomore. Not a one-sport athlete, Hartrich also plays basketball for Marquette. Like soccer, he’s been playing at the varsity level since his freshman year.

“I love basketball,” he said. “It really keeps me in good shape. There’s no soccer in the winter.”