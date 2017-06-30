Riverbend Boys Tennis Co-Players of the Year

Jon Claywell and Daniel McCluskey enjoyed an historic season on the tennis courts for the Marquette Catholic Explorers in 2017.

Claywell, a senior, and McCluskey, a sophomore, advanced further than any other Explorer state entry in school history. The doubles tandem, who were unranked entering the Class A tournament, advanced to the final day of the 3-day event before losing in the consolation quarterfinals.

Their stellar campaign earned them the distinction of Riverbend AdVantage News Co-Boys Tennis Players of the Year.

The run at state is something the duo won’t forget.

“We went into the tournament wanting to make it Day 2, knowing that we could do it,” Claywell said. “As the tournament went along on Day 1, we played a pretty tough opponent from Chicago (Latin) and they were a No. 5-8 seed. We took the first set off of them pretty easy and we thought, ‘OK, we can play with anyone in the tournament.’ We really believed that going into Day 2 and we won our first couple of matches there pretty easy … Then we went up against a Chicago U-High team and they looked really strong from a couple points Daniel and I saw and the look on everyone’s face was, ‘This is going to be a tough match.’ I didn’t doubt for a second we weren’t going to win. We just kept executing and Daniel played amazing, and it was just so much fun.

“Day 3 it was really cool to be the only non-seeded team left in the tournament, too.”

Both losses at state came to the Latin duo of Connor Kaniewski and Ben Mitchell. The first loss came on Day 1 in a long match, ultimately losing 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. The Marquette pair made it to Saturday before meeting Kaniewski and Mitchell again, this time losing 6-1, 6-1 in the consolation quarters.

Overall, Claywell and McCluskey went 5-2 at state and enjoyed a 6-4, 6-7 (4), (10-7) victory over Ajay Chopra and James Dill, a No. 5-8 seed from Chicago U-High, to advance to the final day at state. For the season they were 21-3, with the only regular season loss coming to West Aurora.

McCluskey admitted chemistry played a major factory in their success.

“To start off, I’m a lefty and he’s a righty, so that’s always an advantage of both of us having our forehand,” McCluskey said. “We’re also very good friends off the court, so we have really good communication and can have fun and be serious at the same time. We can talk about what’s going wrong without getting mad at each other. For example, if I’m missing my serves Jon can tell me to take a second and relax and I won’t get mad at him because we’re so close off the court. I thought that was a big advantage.”

Claywell advanced to the single-class state tourney as a singles player in 2016, so his experience with that was an added benefit. McCluskey leaned on that a lot.

“Going into that final match on the second day, Jon was sure we were going to win (vs. Chicago U-High),” McCluskey said. “I didn’t say anything because I didn’t want to bring us down, but when I watched them I didn’t think we were going to do anything. Jon was able to hype me up before the match and get me ready. He said, ‘We can go in there and do what we can. I’ve been here before.’ We went in there and did our job.”

Claywell noticed a difference dropping into Class A and not having to play teams like Edwardsville, Belleville East, Belleville West and Chicago powers like Naperville Central, Hinsdale Central and New Trier.

“It was really different,” Claywell said. “Also, my mental game coming into this year, coming into sectionals and state was a lot stronger because I knew it might not be easier, but I thought we had a better shot and it was a really big confidence-booster going into state.”

The Explorers also came within a whisker of winning the Class A Triad Sectional crown. Marquette tallied 24 points but finished third behind Triad and Mascoutah, which each had 25. Triad won the crown because it qualified the most entries to state.

“I wanted that just about as bad as I wanted to go to state,” Claywell said of the team sectional title. “Even though Daniel and I finished first, seeing Joe Segneri and A.J. Bower lose that match to not win sectionals, I felt like it was also my loss. It would have been really nice to win sectionals, but at the same time I’m really proud of our team. We sent 4 players to state and Joey and A.J. got a win, which is awesome.”

Claywell will play at Division II Quincy University next season, while McCluskey will return for his junior campaign with the Explorers.

“It’s definitely going to be hard getting a new partner, but I’m going to be playing with A.J. Bower and we’ve already started playing together,” McCluskey said. “Even though (Claywell) is moving on, I’m proud of how we did and the mark we made at Marquette.”

