Riverbend Boys Tennis Players of the Year

The Marquette Catholic boys tennis team is in good hands.

Daniel McCluskey, a junior, and A.J. Bower, a sophomore, are leading the way. Both are multi-time state qualifiers and together are making waves.

As a sophomore, McCluskey reached the consolation quarterfinals with then-senior Jon Claywell at the Class A state tournament, posting a 5-2 mark. Bower, a freshman, qualified for state with now-graduated Joe Segneri, going 1-2 at state.

With their partners departed, head coach Mike Walters paired the two talented netters and a 22-1 regular season record transpired, along with another trip to the Class A consolation quarters. They finished the year 30-3.

McCluskey was quick to point out that one regular season blemish was an anomaly, too.

“Against Sacred Heart-Griffin we both played singles matches and had to forfeit the doubles match because I had cramped up,” he said. “Other than that, we didn’t have an actual loss on the season.”

Solid chemistry and diligent motivation were two factors to their success, along with talent and relentless preparation.

“He always pushed me to be the best player I could be and I did the same for him,” Bower said. “We just kept pushing to be the best.”

There was evidence the duo could have a special season after the first time they stepped on the court together in 2018 against Saint Louis University High.

“Against SLU we lost the first set 6-4 and were down 5-2 in the second set, and then it clicked and we started rolling,” McCluskey said. “We came back and won that set 7-5 and won the tiebreaker 10-7. That was an incredible win, especially for the first match of the season. You could definitely tell we were going to do something.”

A Triad Sectional championship, where they didn’t drop a set, led to a 9-16 seed at state and prepared them for a nice run. They won their first two championship bracket matches before a 6-3, 2-6, 6-0 loss to Andy Hinch and Joe Demirjian of Mount Zion dropped them into the consolation bracket.

Another win sent them to the third day at state, or a loss ended their season. Their opponents, Steven Chacko and David Wu of Dunlap, were seeded 3-4. They earned a hard-fought 6-1, 0-6, (11-9) victory to advance to Day 3.

“The most exciting part was on Day 2 at state; our last match we upset the No. 3 seed that got second place the year before,” McCluskey said. “We beat them in a third-set tiebreaker to go to Day 3. That was a lot of fun.”

Bower admitted it was a confidence booster.

“I was feeling pretty confident after winning on Day 2. I thought we could beat any team,” Bower said. “But the next day that didn’t happen.

“It was a great experience,” Bower added of playing on Day 3. “Last year it wasn’t too long-lived. It was great to see (McCluskey and Claywell) make it to Day 3.”

McCluskey said he drew a lot on the experiences of that run as a sophomore. He expects those experiences and hard work to bring even more success for him and Bower next year.

“We have all offseason and next season to keep getting better for the playoffs,” McCluskey said.

