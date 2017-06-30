Jordan Hawkins is enjoying a tremendous career as a thrower for the Roxana boys track and field program.

He picked up his second Class 2A fourth-place finish in the discus in 2017, which in turn has earned him his second straight Riverbend Boys Track Athlete of the Year award.

This season could have been a wash for Hawkins, though. The junior suffered a torn labrum during the football season starring as the Shells’ running back. It caused him to have surgery to repair his shoulder and made for a long recovery process to prepare for track.

The extremely hard work he put in to return to competition made ‘17 that much more special.

“This season was by far more special to me, because coming off shoulder surgery I didn’t even think I was going to throw 140 feet. I didn’t think I was even going to come close to a PR,” Hawkins said. “The first doctor I went to said I wouldn’t do any good, and then I went to George Paletta and he said he could get me back. Just hearing that, even if he didn’t mean it, obviously meant the world. This season gave me a great perspective of sports and working hard. I worked hard my sophomore year, but this year I had to bust my butt to get back to where I was and even better than where I was.”

And better he was. Hawkins threw a personal record 173 feet, 4 inches at the Wood River Relays on April 14 and went on to toss it 172-7 at the 2A state meet to get fourth. He threw it 164-2 in his fourth-place effort in 2016 as a sophomore.

His throw this year would have earned him a second-place medal at state a season ago. He said it was a tough field in ‘17 at Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Stadium.

“I think it was one of the toughest disc competitions in 2A in the past 5 plus years,” Hawkins said. “When you’ve got 4 guys throwing over 170, that’s pretty good for 2A. The top 4 could have won 1A. It’s just tough because once one guy throws far, everyone does. Everyone came alive in the finals and it was the best competition I’ve been a part of and it was very challenging.”

His efforts are getting him noticed by a plethora of college coaches at the Division I and Division II levels. He hopes to keep grinding to push himself further up those lists.

Schools like Missouri, Army, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Illinois State, Iowa, LSU, Miami, Stanford, Yale, Harvard, Northern Iowa and South Alabama at the D-I level and Grand Valley State at the D-II level have sent letters or been in contact with him.

“The list is impressive and it’s fun to look at,” Hawkins said. “I reread the letters sometimes just because they’re cool.”

LSU would be his dream school just because of the success.

“The coach there has had 7 or 8 All-Americans and 2 national champions,” he said. “But Mizzou is up there as well as Wisconsin, especially with coach (Dave) Astrauskas (a native of Troy and former SIUE track coach) because he recruits a lot in this area since he’s from here and he’s a great guy to talk to.”

With the hoopla surrounding his career throwing the discus, Hawkins has chosen to forego his senior season on the gridiron. He burst onto the scene his sophomore year, rushing for more than 1,000 yards out of the backfield. He also played basketball for Roxana as a freshman before giving that up, but Hawkins understands his future is throwing the discus.

“It was definitely hard,” he said of giving up football. “The injury risk was a big thing. I wouldn’t want to play a sport when I’m focusing on something else, because that isn’t fair to my teammates. I’ll just be training and throwing for the next 10 months. I’m very, very excited.”

He’ll focus all of his efforts into throwing and the sky’s the limit of what he could accomplish by doing that.

“I think with my work ethic, my trust in my technique and the help of my coaches, I think it’s reasonable for me to hit around 195,” he said. “I’d really like to get a top 10 mark in the nation, which I think is reasonable. Usually that’s 195-plus.”

