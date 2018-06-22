Riverbend Boys Track Athlete of the Year

Jordan Hawkins’ prep career in track and field is one that will be etched into the annals of Roxana High School forever.

This spring, he became the first three-time state medalist for the Shells and that came after he inked his name to a letter of intent to continue his career as a thrower at the University of Iowa.

It’s been a whirlwind for Hawkins. Though he wanted to close his Roxana career matching Erik Scott as only the second state champion in school history, a second place in the discus at the Class 2A state meet wasn’t too shabby.

Hawkins threw the discus 184 feet, 3 inches on May 26 at Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Stadium in Charleston. Harley Russell of Mount Zion won the crown with a heave of 186-11 that carried over from preliminaries.

“I wanted to get out on the top of the podium, but it just came down to me not being able to do my best on the day I needed to,” Hawkins said. “That will happen, especially in throwing.”

The second place followed up junior and sophomore state runs where he earned fourth-place medals. As a junior, he threw it 172-07; he went 164-02 as a sophomore.

It’s all owed to the grind. Hawkins has put in a plethora of work in his prep career, including rehabbing from labrum surgery as a junior. When he reflects on his young career, that’s the part that stands out.

“With my shoulder, the biggest thing is I just grew as a person,” he said. “It taught me to work harder, stay driven and stay persistent. Going through my funk just taught me to trust my technique more. It happens to everyone, and for some it’s worse than for others. Going through that this year, I’ll be able to handle it better in my collegiate career.”

There were a lot of emotions following the tearing of his labrum during his junior football season. Hawkins thought his future throwing the discus was in jeopardy and thought the buzz he was creating at the Division I college level was finished.

“After I got hurt, I felt like I was in a big trench and had to get out of that. That was the lowest point I’d had,” he said. “I was like, ‘There goes everything.’ To be able to grind back and sign with a great school like Iowa is very gratifying.”

Words can’t describe what penning his name on the dotted line for Iowa meant to him.

“That was one of the best days of my life to this point,” Hawkins said. “One of my first goals in high school is I wanted to be a collegiate athlete, and then after my sophomore year in track I got notice from Stanford and Miami and from there I shifted to wanting to be a Division I athlete.”

And most of all, he hopes he’s left his mark on Roxana. He takes great pride in being a Shell.

“I really enjoyed my time at Roxana,” Hawkins said. “Whatever it was, in school or athletically, the whole thing was a blast to be a part of at Roxana. I’m very proud to be from there … I hope during my time in Roxana I made them very, very proud.

“Being a high school athlete was an absolute blast for me and I hope being a collegiate athlete will be even better.”

He’ll major in kinesiology and then go to physical therapy school. His shoulder rehab inspired him for that career.

“I wanted to be a physician at first, but I wouldn’t want to give kids bad news,” Hawkins said. “I think being on the opposite side of that and helping kids get better is much more gratifying.”

