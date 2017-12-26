Riverbend Fall Coaches of the Year

FOOTBALL

ERIC DICKERSON OF ALTON

Dickerson produced the second biggest turnaround in program history for the Alton Redbirds in 2017. Collis James elevated the Birds from 1-8 to 8-3 between 1991 and 1992 and got the program’s first playoff win in ‘92. Dickerson helped turn an 0-9 team in ‘16 into a 6-5 season this fall and won the program’s second-ever postseason game. Alton qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2006, traveling to Chicago and beating Lincoln Park 32-12. That win earned AHS its first home playoff game since 2006, where the Redbirds lost 42-13 to Lincoln-Way West to close the special season. They also managed a 4-3 record in the Southwestern Conference to finish fourth in the league and running back Darrell Smith earned Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 7A first-team all-state honors.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MIKE MCKINNEY OF ROXANA

McKinney coached the Roxana volleyball team to a school-record 25 wins this season, surpassing the old record of 24 set in ‘13. The Shells won their first four matches. They went on a seven-match winning streak in early September to improve to 13-3. Roxana picked up its 25th win by beating Gillespie in its regular season finale on Oct. 19. It lost to Greenville in the Class 3A Roxana Regional semifinals five nights later. The Shells got strong seasons from seniors Braeden Lackey and Hannah Kelley, who were named to the all-South Central Conference team. McKinney wrapped up his 23rd season as Roxana coach. During his tenure, the Shells won 20 games or more four times, finished with 10 winning seasons and captured a pair of regional championships in 2003 and 2013.

BOYS SOCCER

JOE BURCHETT OF MARQUETTE CATHOLIC

Burchett burst onto the Marquette Catholic boys soccer scene in 2017 for his first season as the head coach, capping the magical campaign with the second state title in program history. The Explorers topped Monmouth-Roseville 4-3 in double overtime in the Class 1A state title match at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria. Marquette also won a 1A championship in 2012 under Jeremy Sanfilippo. The Explorers were 17-6-3 this fall, finishing the season on a 9-game winning streak after battling injuries for much of the early portion of the season. They won a Marquette Regional title, a Freeburg Sectional crown and a Raymond Lincolnwood Super-Sectional before winning at state. Junior Chris Hartrich was named to the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association all-sectional squad, while senior Noah Fahnestock was an honorable mention for all-sectional.

GIRLS TENNIS

MIKE KATHRINER OF ROXANA

The Roxana Shells enjoyed another solid season under Kathriner. One of the biggest highlights was the senior doubles tandem of Sara Kreutztrager and Haley Milazzo qualifying for the Class 1A state tournament for the first time in their careers and posting a 3-2 mark there. They won their opening-round game and picked up a pair of consolation bracket victories. Kreutztrager and Milazzo were also named first-team all-South Central Conference after winning the league doubles title. The Shells also gathered 10 points to finish fifth at the 1A Althoff Sectional.

BOYS GOLF

RYAN GEISLER OF MARQUETTE CATHOLIC

Geisler took over the Marquette Catholic boys golf program when Pat Moore stepped down after the 2016 season. He enjoyed a strong first season at the helm of the Explorers. Marquette won the small-school title at the Madison County Tournament and won the All-Catholic Tournament. They also were second at the Class 2A Roxana Regional. The Explorers failed to make it to state as a team but did qualify junior Kolten Bauer and senior Jack Patterson. Bauer earned all-state honors by finishing tied for sixth individually. It was the first all-state performer for Marquette since Sam Becker was 12th in 2012 and first top 10 finisher at state since Shane Smith was fifth in 2006.

GIRLS GOLF

DEB WALSH OF MARQUETTE CATHOLIC

Walsh enjoyed another strong season as Marquette Catholic girls golf coach this fall.

Walsh coached the Explorers to a Madison County small-school division title and its sixth straight trip to sectionals. She also had a state qualifier in senior Ellie Kane. Kane finished in a tie for 18th at the Class A state tournament in Decatur. She qualified for state by shooting an 86 at the Marquette Sectional on Oct. 10. Marquette started its season on Aug. 15 by winning the county small-school title with a 360. The Explorers also placed third at the Marquette Blast-Off Classic and at the Class A Gibault Regional. Ellie and Annie Kane, Lauren Walsh, Cat Hollis, Sarah Gratton and Katie Kratschmer made up the Marquette squad. Last year, Walsh, Gratton, Kratschmer and the Kane sisters helped the Explorers win their first regional title in school history.

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

JAKE PEAL OF CIVIC MEMORIAL

Peal helped the CM boys and girls cross country teams turn in successful seasons this fall.

The girls team won its first Madison County title in program history after placing first in the small-school meet on Oct. 3 and had two sectional qualifiers in sophomore Zoey Lewis and senior Ryan Allison. The Eagles also had 7 runners — 6 of them were newcomers — after having just 2 last year. The boys squad won the Southwestern Quad meet, finished second to Father McGivney in the county meet, placed third in the Alton and Carrollton Invitationals, came in fourth at the George Havens Invitational and had a pair of sectional qualifiers in senior Cohl Callies and sophomore Mark Eldridge. CM returned five runners from last year’s team that won a county title. Peal completed his second season as CM cross country coach. He graduated from the Bethalto school in 2011.