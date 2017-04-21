Riverbend Girls Basketball Player of the Year — Allie Troeckler

Allie Troeckler has won plenty of awards in her illustrious four-year career for the Civic Memorial girls basketball program.

Troeckler can add her third Riverbend Girls Basketball Player of the Year award to that list. Troeckler also became a three-time Alton Exchange Club Player of the Year — joining CM alum Katie Broadway as the only other to do that — and nabbed first-team 3A all-state honors by the Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. She was the top vote getter for the AP 3A squad. She also made first-team all-state as a sophomore.

Troeckler admitted the awards have meant a little more as she’s gotten older and realized how hard they are to win.

“In the previous years, I don’t think I realized what it meant to get these awards,” she said. “I was younger; I was just playing to play, but coming into my senior year and knowing and seeing all the other players that are up for the same awards, it really shows that it takes a lot of talent and hard work to get to that level.”

Maybe even more rewarding for Troeckler are her records with the Eagles. She finished with a program-best 2,677 points and 1,090 rebounds. The points record was a biggie for the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville recruit as she surpassed Broadway this season.

“I think it’s pretty awesome to know you’re one of the best to ever go through CM and be able to break records that belonged to people like Katie Broadway, who I always looked up to and thought was the best of the best to come through Bethalto,” Troeckler said.

Another record Troeckler is proud of is the 110-24 mark the Eagles compiled during her 4 seasons in the program. CM owns a pair of sectional championships and Troeckler was a part of both, one as a freshman and the other as a senior. Unfortunately she never helped her school into the state tournament.

She admitted the sectional title for the 31-3 Eagles this year felt a little more accomplishing because she knew the work it took to get there.

“It’s pretty awesome to be a part of both of those,” Troeckler said of the two sectional crowns. “Coming into this season I was the only one that actually played in the first one. In that other super-sectional game Annika (Ochs) was there and went through it all, but she never had that playing experience. I was just trying to show the team that this is what we had to get to. They had never experienced it before and I wanted them to experience that with me this year.”

The Eagles led 25-18 at the 4:15 mark of the third quarter vs. Rochester at this year’s 3A University of Illinois Springfield Super-Sectional, but that’s when Troeckler went to the bench with her fourth foul. CM ultimately lost 44-39.

Troeckler scored a game-high 26 points, but her time on the bench was just as impressive. Instead of pouting, Troeckler stood next to head coach Jonathan Denney and assistant Julianne Green helping coach her team. She pointed players to spots on the floor and barked out when she saw a screen coming.

“As team captain that’s definitely part of the role is if you’re not in the game be as big a part of it like you are in the game, she said”

She will always be thankful for the program that turned her into who she is today. It’s still hard to swallow she’ll never wear that CM uniform again.

“It’s still kind of sad thinking that I’m never going to play for coach Denney again, or play for CM,” Troeckler said. “But looking back it’s also been an amazing four years. Coming in as a freshman I’d never had thought I’d accomplish what I’ve accomplished personally or as a team in those four years.”

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter