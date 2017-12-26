Riverbend Girls Co-Golfers of the Year

Marquette Catholic’s Ellie Kane and Roxana’s Bailey Sharpmack ended their high school golf careers on a big trip.

The seniors competed at the Class 1A state tournament Oct. 13-14 at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur. Sharpmack made her second straight appearance, while Kane played at state for the first time. Both players got to compete in the same practice round.

“That was really fun because we’re pretty good friends,” Sharpmack said. “It kept us relaxed and we just had a good time with each other.”

Both Sharpmack and Kane turned in solid seasons this fall. Sharpmack won the Madison County small school and South Central Conference championships and finished with medalist honors in several meets this season. Kane earned a top-20 finish at state and helped Marquette win the county title and qualify for sectionals for the sixth year in a row.

The strong efforts earned Sharpmack and Kane a share of this year’s Riverbend AdVantage News Girls Golfer of the Year award.

Sharpmack played with the Roxana golf program all four years. Last year, she won a regional championship and qualified for state for the first time.

Sharpmack started her senior season by winning the Madison County small-school division championship. She also won her third straight South Central Conference tournament title and shot an even par 36 in a triangular match against Civic Memorial, Litchfield, and Staunton on Sept. 7 at Belk Park Golf Course.

Sharpmack qualified for state by shooting an 87 at the Class A Marquette Sectional. She finished in a tie for 50th with a 176 at state.

“It was a great end to my senior year,” she said. “It was definitely the goal for this year and that’s exactly what I wanted to do and accomplish and I was able to, so I was happy with the way things turned out.”

Kane was the top golfer of a Marquette team that included her sister Annie, Lauren Walsh, Cat Hollis, Sarah Gratton and Katie Kratschmer. The Explorers will lose Kane, Walsh and Gratton to graduation.

“Hopefully, the younger girls can try to fill those spots and do just as good (next year),” Kane said.

Kane helped the Explorers win the county small-school championship with a 360 on Aug. 15. She finished with a 79.

Kane also helped Marquette clinch a sectional berth with a third-place finish at the Class A Gibault Regional with 352. She shot an 86.

A week later, Kane fired an 86 at the Marquette Sectional to join Sharpmack at the state tournament.

Kane finished in a tie for 18th with a 164 at state.

Kane joined the Marquette program when she was a sophomore. Last year, she helped the Explorers win their first regional championship.

Kane will attend the University of Mississippi next year, but she isn’t planning to play golf.

“I’m really excited about that,” she said.

Sharpmack will continue her golf career at Eastern Illinois University next year. She signed a letter of intent to play at the Charleston school on Nov. 8.

“I’m really going to miss it being with the same people throughout the 12 years,” Sharpmack said. “It’s going to be different not being around them every day, but I’m looking forward to the future and playing golf at Eastern.”