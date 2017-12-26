Riverbend Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year

Riley Vickrey had mixed emotions after competing in the Class 1A Carlinville Sectional on Oct. 28 at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds.

The Marquette Catholic sophomore was thrilled she ran a career-best time of 19 minutes, 4 seconds.

But she was upset her effort wasn’t enough to qualify her to the state meet for the second year in a row. She came up one place short.

“It was very emotional,” Vickrey said. “I went home and I thought about the race again. But it wasn’t horrible because I was still proud of my time. But it was very heartbreaking and it pushed me to be excited for this track season and next year’s cross country season.”

Despite the heartbreaking finish at sectionals, Vickrey turned in another strong season, placing in the top 25 in all 10 of her races, including a first-place finish in the small-school division of the Madison County meet.

The outstanding sophomore season earned Vickrey this year’s Riverbend AdVantage News Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year award.

Vickrey finished with a 20:30 in the small-school county meet on Oct. 4 at Alhambra City Park to win her first county championship. She also had top-10 finishes in the Carrollton, Carlinville, George Havens, Alton and East Alton-Wood River Invitationals, the Carlinville Early Meet and the Class 1A Effingham St. Anthony Regional. She began her season on Aug. 26 with a 21st-place finish at the First to the Finish Kickoff meet.

Vickrey placed 23rd at the Carlinville Sectional and lost a state-qualifying bid by 6 seconds. Lawrenceville freshman Katie Moore finished 22nd with an 18:58 to beat out Vickrey for the seventh and final state-qualifying spot.

“It was a very hard sectional,” said Vickrey, who came in fourth in last year’s sectional at SIUE. “It was one of the hardest out of all of them because my mom checked the times for all of the other ones and I probably would have qualified in the rest of the sectionals. It was really hard. It was definitely good competition. I like racing against the best.”

Vickrey said winning the small-school county championship was one of her biggest highlights of the season. A year ago, she finished second in the small-school county meet.

“Winning county was definitely a big one,” the sophomore said. “I love winning that. It’s amazing to come out after not getting the best times in the beginning of the season. To come out and shave off a lot to win something, it encouraged me to do even better.”

Running a 19:04 at sectionals was another big highlight for Vickrey. It’s only the fourth time in her career she ran under 20 minutes.

“The big one was getting that PR,” Vickrey said. “Even though I didn’t go as far as I wanted to, I was happy with that time because it’s better than last year’s time, so it’s definitely an improvement.”

Last year, Vickrey had 8 top-10 finishes — including first-place finishes in the Alton and the EA-WR Invitationals — and competed in the Class 1A state meet in Peoria.

Vickrey said she continues to enjoy cross country after two years. She played soccer for numerous years before joining the Marquette cross country team last fall.

“When I go back and think about how I played soccer my whole life and then one summer just to decide to run cross country and see where I am at, that’s a huge accomplishment,” said Vickrey, who competed in the 3,200 at the Class 1A state track meet last spring. “I never could love the sport so much. I have the passion and the drive every day to push as hard as I can. I love the sport and I’m so blessed to have the talent and the support system that I have.”