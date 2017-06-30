Riverbend Girls Soccer Player of the Year

There is a name that marks a before and after in Roxana Shells girls soccer history. That name is Emma Lucas.

Lucas is captaining the team in only her junior year for the Shells. In her 3 years with the program, she has helped them win a regional title, helped lead them to their best record to date (14-3 in 2017) and has already broken the school record for career goals scored (53).

This year she netted 29 goals, her best tally to date. She added 11 assists for a team-high 69 points on the season. It helped earn her a place on the Class 1A all-sectional team.

Her stellar campaign helped her earn Riverbend AdVantage News Girls Soccer Player of the Year honors, too.

Like any good captain, Lucas is quick to mention the team’s success over her individual accolades.

“It was awesome being a part of a team that has (won regionals),” Lucas said. “(Shells head coach Lori Yates) has always talked about winning regionals and wanting to do well, so it was awesome to actually do it.

“From the beginning of the season (Yates) had a goal, and that was win regionals or conference and make a name for ourselves, and we did that, so she was very happy.”

For as much as Lucas revels in her team’s success, it’s impossible to interpret it outside the context of Lucas’ contributions. In compiling her 29 goals this year, she scored a team-best 11 game-winning goals and scored at least once in 15 of 17 games on the season. She also tallied 6 hat tricks. Two of those hat tricks were scored in the East Alton-Wood River Classic, which the Shells won for the third year in a row. Another hat trick came in the postseason against Salem, which the Shells won 9-0.

Lucas also has a knack for scoring in important games. Against Carlinville, a team the Shells have traditionally lost to, Lucas netted 2 goals in regulation to bring the game to a shootout, in which she netted another goal to help give her team a 3-2 win.

“The Carlinville game was good; there were a lot of positives,” Lucas said. “It made girls realize that we can compete with the good teams because we had always lost to teams like Carlinville, so it was a good win. Everyone started to realize that we can hang with these teams.”

On the heels of the Carlinville win, the Shells kept getting better every game, en route to the regionals, where Lucas said they peaked as a team.

“Around the time of regionals, we really started to bond,” she said. “It was just a special feeling. We all had good intentions about the game, we were all just very positive, so it was a good time for the team.”

In the regional, Roxana blew through Salem 9-0 before defeating Breese (Mater Dei) 2-1, another game in which Lucas scored.

The Shells’ season came to an end, however, when they were defeated 3-0 by eventual sectional champion Columbia.

Despite the loss, Lucas said she is proud of her team and is happy to be playing the role of captain.

“I like being captain; a lot of girls respect what I’m saying because I know a lot about the game,” Lucas said. “It’s kind of weird being a junior and being a captain, but it has been fine.”

Lucas said when Yates approached her about leading the team, she had some doubts.

“I think going into it, I was a little bit nervous, thinking that I had to step up, but it was pretty normal, like I tried to have a little more leadership and control during the game, but it was pretty normal,” she said.

Lucas also mentioned her job as captain is made much easier by her experienced and capable teammates.

“We have a big team and lots of girls — even if it wasn’t club — they’ve all had lots of experience playing,” Lucas said. “That always helps. More girls are starting to play soccer outside of high school,”

Lucas also said the Shells are looking to increase that experience next year with the incoming freshmen class.

“One of the incoming freshmen is my sister and some of her friends and they play club, so I think it will be an even better team next year, more experienced players,” Lucas said. “Next year we will definitely have higher standards.”

As for a soccer future past Roxana, Lucas says that it is still too early to think about and she prefers focusing on next year with the Shells.

“I’m pretty sure that I want to keep playing, but I don’t know where,” she said. “I’m talking to college coaches, but I don’t know what I want to do yet. I think I am planning on staying around here, but whatever happens, happens.”

