Riverbend Girls Soccer Player of the Year

This past spring, Emma Lucas and Roxana head coach Lori Yates closed the most successful chapter in Shells’ girls soccer history.

Roxana went 16-3-3, setting the school record in wins, won its first South Central Conference title and won regionals for the second year in a row. It was only the second regional crown in school history.

It ended with a 6-0 loss to the Columbia Eagles in the Class 1A Columbia Sectional semifinals, but for Yates and Lucas to accomplish what they set out to do when Lucas was a freshman was a great point of pride for them.

Yates had the ear of Lucas from the time she started playing at Roxana, and she took the words to heart.

“I remember coach saying my freshman year this is what she wanted to do, she wanted to win regionals, so to be able to do it back to back was special for her, and that makes me happy,” Lucas said.

Lucas has been the centerpiece of a skilled Roxana team from the day she stepped on the field. She scored more than 20 goals in each of her four years and is the all-time leading goal scorer in the history of Shells’ girls soccer.

This year she led the team again with 37 goals and 16 assists for 90 points. She was first in goals and points and second in assists. She also helped lead a high-powered offense that outscored its opposition 80-26.

Her younger sister, Macie Lucas, was a freshman last year and was the team leader in assists, with 18. Emma is grateful she got the chance to play with her sister at the prep level.

“It was a good way for me to go out and for her to come in,” Lucas said.

Roxana’s season started in the always tough Metro Cup. Having to face off against teams like Marquette Catholic, Mascoutah, O’Fallon and Althoff on a turf surface was a challenge for Yates’ girls, but it prepared them for the season.

“It was a good way to start the season, to see where we are at,” Lucas said. “We wanted to play on turf because we knew we would have to in the postseason. It was hard, we were playing very good teams, but it was a good way to start the season.”

The Shells finished the tournament with a 1-2-1 record, but springboarded right into league play and went 17 games without a defeat until the sectional loss to Columbia.

During that span, Lucas netted seven hat tricks and had a four-goal game against Gillespie. Among the games that stick out as Lucas-driven wins, there was a hat trick in a 3-3 tie with Civic Memorial and a two-goal effort in a win against Carlinville.

“Carlinville was a big game for us because that is a team that we have lost to a lot in the past,” Lucas said. “So being able to play well against them was a good indicator that we were getting better.”

Lucas will play for Lewis and Clark Community College next season.

“My cousins went there and played soccer, so I kind of knew the program from them,” Lucas said. “And some of the other players I know from club soccer.”

