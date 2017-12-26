Riverbend Girls Tennis Co-Players of the Year

The Roxana girls tennis program has been surging in the right direction to become a player on the local prep scene.

Two players who have helped with that rise are seniors Sara Kreutztrager and Haley Milazzo. After winning their second South Central Conference doubles championship and qualifying for the Class A state tournament this season, they can now add another accomplishment to the list. Kreutztrager and Milazzo have been named Riverbend AdVantage News Co-Girls Tennis Players of the Year.

The last two seasons the duo has played together for the Shells and done well. This year they were able to reach the state tournament together for the first time, where they turned in a 3-2 overall record and advanced to the second day.

They narrowly missed a state berth in doubles in 2016, so Milazzo admitted that was motivation for 2017.

“We were so close last year and I think that just made us want to push harder even more,” Milazzo said.

Kreutztrager and Milazzo’s success was spurred by a strong friendship off the court. That helped their development a lot.

“Definitely off the court we were really good friends, so on the court we were serious but had fun and worked hard,” Kreutztrager said.

“I think it really helped that we were friends off the court and then coming on the court, having fun and working hard made the whole experience that much more fun.”

Milazzo added that just playing together on a regular basis started to build the chemistry between them, too.

“That was something we thought was really cool, because as we kept playing we were like, ‘Oh, she’s going to go there,’” she said. “You really can anticipate where the other one is going to be.

“Playing at Roxana was really fun and playing with all the girls was really enjoyable. Sara and I have always been really good friends and being doubles partners was really fun. We always laughed, had fun and grew as players.”

They went 2-2 at the Class A Althoff Sectional to finish in fourth place, losing both their semifinals and third-place matches in three sets. It set up their quality performance at state.

Their state experience started with a straight-set win in the championship bracket. Kreutztrager and Milazzo defeated Mia Stipes and Delaney Tressler of Champaign St. Thomas More 7-5, 6-3.

Unfortunately they fell 6-3, 6-4 to Bloomington Central Catholic’s Maggie Stopa and Charlie Sartoris in a second-round championship bracket match.

They were able to win their next two consolation bracket matches, though: 6-3, 6-3 over Piper Marcum and Jarryn Jones of Centralia and 6-4, 5-7, 11-9 over Champaign Central’s Olivia Gunn and Allison Bergh.

Kreutztrager and Milazzo lost to Althoff’s Olivia Melichar and Mary Nester 6-4, 6-3 in their fourth-round consolation match to end their state run.

It was still a successful run as with their first consolation bracket win they advanced to the second day at state and even picked up a win on the second day.

“There was no pressure going into (state),” Kreutztrager said. “We were just giving it our all. Even the last match, I felt like that was the best doubles we had played all year. We ended on a good loss, so that even felt good.”

And helping get the Shells on the map locally for tennis has been something they take pride in, too.

“It was pretty amazing I feel like,” Milazzo said. “I thought it was fascinating to see the bigger schools and how they play and just really good tennis.

“We’re a pretty small school, so it’s pretty cool to see a few different girls make it state in recent history. It’s crazy.”

Now that tennis has become a priority in their lives, Kreutztrager and Milazzo have made decisions to play at the next level. Kreutztrager has signed with Lewis and Clark Community College and Milazzo has a verbal commitment with Quincy and plans to sign in April.

“I set two goals at the beginning of the season,” Kreutztrager said. “One was to make it to state and the other was to play in college. To reach both those goals, I’m just super excited. I’m not stopping now. I’m not anywhere where I want to be heading into LC. I’m hoping to take the summer and I’m working right now at getting better so I can get better at the next level.”

Milazzo added about her situation, “I really like their nursing program, which is what I want to go into, so seeing their simulation lab and the tennis courts and I met two or three girls on the team and they were really nice. I was talking to them and I thought, ‘I really want to do this.’ I had a tryout up there and it went well.”