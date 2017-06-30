Riverbend Girls Track Athlete of the Year

Katie Mans was shocked when she saw a picture of herself competing in the high jump on the cover of this year’s IHSA girls track state meet program.

“I didn’t know that I was on it because it was raining that day,” the Alton junior said. “I was at the indoor stadium and I was walking and somebody had it open and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, that’s me.’ Then, we went outside in the rain to go buy them. So that was super cool. We bought a lot, like eight maybe. It was worth it.”

Being on the cover of the state booklet motivated Mans to earn an all-state medal in the high jump for the third straight year. After placing eighth in her freshman year and seventh in her sophomore season, Mans finished in a tie for third with Cary-Grove’s Tabor Gleason and Yorkville’s Sydney Anderson in 5 feet, 6 inches at the Class 3A state meet on May 20.

“It was nice going back on the podium as a junior and to place better than what I did the past two years,” Mans said.

Mans finished behind Bloom Township’s Jelena Rowe and Thornwood’s Kameesha Smith. Rowe won the event at 6-0 and Smith came in second at 5-8.

“I’m upset that I didn’t jump what I wanted to jump, but I’m not upset with how I finished because they’re both seniors and I’ve always been young and to watch her (Rowe) jump 6-0 was eye-opening,” Mans said.

Mans became the third Alton athlete to receive 3 all-state medals or more, joining LaJarvia Brown (9) and Jessica Stockard (3). She also had first-place finishes in the high jump in 6 meets this season.

The outstanding junior season earned Mans this year’s Riverbend AdVantage News Girls Track Athlete of the Year award.

Mans qualified for the finals in the high jump by becoming 1 of 12 jumpers to clear 5-4 in preliminaries.

“The prelims were good being with all of the top jumpers,” Mans said. “All of us jumping at 5-4 was pretty cool because usually at some meets, I’m the only one jumping at 5-4.”

Mans wasn’t the only Alton athlete to earn an all-state medal. The 400-meter relay team of senior Ty’Riss Holloway, sophomore Daysha Lacey and freshmen Jeanea Epps and Alleyah Tuggle placed eighth in 48.95 seconds.

“They were either freshmen or sophomores, so to know that we’ll have them for two or more three years is super exciting to just know what they can do because they were young and it was their first time (at state),” Mans said.

Mans has won the high jump 18 times in her high school track career. This year, she placed first in the Edwardsville Tiger Relays, Southwestern Illinois Relays, Belleville West Invitational, Madison County, Southwestern Conference and the Class 3A Belleville West Sectional. She cleared a 5-7 at the county meet on April 25.

“We’re very proud parents of what she has achieved so far,” Lola Mans, Katie’s mother, said. “She’s either placed or won ever since sixth grade.”

Mans has a total of 5 all-state medals in the high jump since her seventh-grade year at Alton Middle School. She finished in a tie for third in her seventh-grade year and placed first in eighth grade.

“It was in seventh grade when I tried high jump for the first time,” Mans said. “It was a rainy practice and I was always a runner. We did running events in the beginning and we did field events at the end of practice and I didn’t have a field event. So I wanted to try it.”

Next year, Mans is looking to become the first Alton athlete to earn all-state honors all four years.

“I want to try to beat every record in every meet,” Mans said. “Hopefully, I’ll go back and beat my own county record and Alton High record.”

