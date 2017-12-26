Riverbend Girls Volleyball Player of the Year

Braeden Lackey’s senior year of volleyball with the Roxana Shells was a memorable one.

She set the school record for aces early on, then continued to pad her stats throughout the rest of the season. Lackey finished the year with 72 aces for a total of 209 in her career. Lackey also helped her team achieve the program record in wins for Roxana with a 26-10 mark.

For the season she led the Shells with 232 kills and 206 digs besides her team-leading aces.

“I think the season went pretty well; we beat the record for 25 wins, and we all worked hard to do it — it was a lot of fun,” Lackey said. “All the girls got along really well and worked really hard.”

Now Lackey can add another notch in her belt after being named the Riverbend AdVantage News Girls Volleyball Player of the Year.

Lackey claims that entering her freshman season at Roxana, she did not expect to make the kind of big splash she made in her career, especially owning a school record.

“Coming in I did not think I would do it, and I did not think I would break the aces record so early in the season — I thought it would take me a while,” she said.

Lackey also holds the record for single-season kills (300), which she broke last year. While she appreciates the attention, Lackey — a quiet, lead-by-example type of athlete — admitted one drawback about being a standout player on a good team is that she wishes people would give more credit to her teammates.

“I do wish the team got more credit because I could not do any of it without them. I like it, but I wish the team got more,” Lackey said. “Our setters for sure, Macie (Lucas) and Abby (Kurth), and our libero (Brittany Alexander) were essential to our success.”

Not only is Lackey supportive of the current Shells roster, she also admitted she would be happy if a future Shell came along and topped her records.

“I want to hang on to it, but I would also be happy for anyone who breaks it because it means the program is still strong,” Lackey said.

Roxana set the school records for wins in its regular-season finale Oct. 19 at Larry Milazzo Gymnasium with a 25-5, 25-22 win over Gillespie in South Central Conference play. Unfortunately, the Shells fell in their first postseason match, losing 25-20, 25-14 to Greenville in the Class 3A Roxana Regional semifinals after earning a first-round bye.

A highlight for the Shells was finishing second at the Roxana Tournament to open the season. They also posted a 4-1 mark at the Montgomery County Invitational at Lincolnwood High School and Lackey was named to the all-tournament team.

Lackey was also a first-team all-SCC selection because of her stellar season. She was joined by teammate Hannah Kelley, a pick on the third team.

Now Lackey looks to her futures but isn’t sure about volleyball. She does know what she wants to study in college, though.

“I’m still undecided. I’ll probably go straight to college, but I don’t know about playing,” she said. “I know I am going to study special education. They are all so sweet, and my mom works with them. I want to play, I’m just super unsure of where.”