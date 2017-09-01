Riverbend rivalries good for football

× Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer Marquette’s Treven Swingler covers up the football as he prepares to run into a swarm of CM Eagles on Aug. 25 at Public School Stadium. The Explorers beat the Eagles 21-7 in the Riverbend rivalry showdown. Now CM heads to EA-WR in Week 2 for another local clash.

Neighborhood rivalries are always fun, especially in football where there are fewer games — making each one higher-profile.

Just look over in Missouri at the Turkey Day Game between Kirkwood and Webster Groves. That tradition is about to entertain its 110th edition this year. It’s a crosstown contest that dates back to 1907 and is always a major draw.

It’s doubtful we’ll ever get that lengthy level of local competition, but there are rivalries in the Riverbend, no doubt. The Alton Knights of Columbus playing host to the annual Quarterback Club helps with that. It allows all five Riverbend schools — Alton, Civic Memorial, East Alton-Wood River, Marquette Catholic and Roxana — to mingle in one room.

Unfortunately, Alton and Roxana aren’t able to partake in Riverbend rivalry games. CM has tried to atone for that by playing Marquette and EA-WR in the first two weeks of the season. The Explorers and Oilers will meet in a Prairie State Conference showdown on Sept. 15 at Public School Stadium in Alton, too.

“I’m an old Roxana guy and I would love to have a football conference with Roxana, East Alton-Wood River, CM, Marquette and let’s go find two more teams and let’s go back to playing against each other all the time because every Friday was like this,” Marquette head coach Darrell Angleton said after his Explorers defeated the Eagles 21-7 in Week 1 in Alton. “This was a great night. Win or lose, you could feel it in here. It’s better than me going to play some other place. It’s hard to get up for a good team, even Pawnee because you drive over an hour.”

The addition of the EA-WR and CM alumni football game put on by Alumni Football USA this year helped get things percolating, too. The game, which took place between the Oilers and Eagles on Aug. 19 at Memorial Stadium in Wood River, raised more than $23,500, according to alumnifootballusa.com. The money works as a fundraiser for both schools’ prep programs.

More than 2,000 fans watched the alumni Eagles defeat the former Oilers 28-0.

EA-WR will be looking for a better outcome when its current crop of prep gridders meet CM at 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium. Both teams enter Week 2 sitting at 0-1.

The Oilers lost a heartbreaker at Breese Central, falling 48-41 in Week 1. The Cougars scored with four seconds remaining to shock EA-WR.

The Eagles fell to crosstown rival Marquette 21-7 to open the season after outscoring the Explorers 129-28 in a trio of wins over the last three years.

Marquette bested CM for the first time since 1991 in Week 1. Of course, before the current series the rivalry had been dead since 1992.

This will be the first meeting between the Oilers and Eagles on the prep gridiron since 1996. CM won that one 32-18.

“We’re on the road again next week (at EA-WR) and we had a lot of new guys out there for the first time tonight,” Mike Parmentier said after the loss to Marquette. “We played a lot of kids, so we got a lot of experience and now they have to step up next week and just keep improving every day.”

The revival in rivalry games harkens back to the days when EA-WR, Marquette and Roxana were in the South Central Conference and met every year. Now the Shells remain cast in the 10-team SCC, which hampers them from playing in the backyard games.

Alton’s enrollment is so much higher than its Riverbend sibling schools that it’s been ages since the Redbirds have played one of the locals.

A win in one of these games gives you bragging rights over your fellow coaches in the local fraternity and, of course, gives the fans and players something to boast about. And a close game like the one between CM and Marquette in Week 1 creates even more local buzz.

“This is what I grew up on in football,” Angleton said. “Bill Smith, Charlie Raich, all these guys that were around here. I’m really happy our guys stood up for it tonight because I had more guys going both ways than I wanted to.”

Parmentier added, “It’s real exciting. We got a great atmosphere in Week 1 playing a crosstown rivalry, basically. We had a good crowd and it was just a great night. We’re not happy we came out and lost, but it’s a great Game 1 for the area.”

Let’s keep that hullabaloo building in Week 2 in Wood River for CM and the Oilers and again in Week 4 in Alton when Marquette welcomes EA-WR.

And rumblings about a possible Shells and Oilers alumni game next year could take the local rivalry murmur and heighten it to a roar. Other tentative 2018 alumni games on alumnifootballusa.com include CM vs. Jersey and Alton against Edwardsville.

