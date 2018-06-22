Riverbend Softball Player of the Year

Meghan Schorman had reason to be excited when her senior season with the Marquette Catholic softball team started on March 14 at Granite City.

“I couldn’t wait when the season began,” the pitcher said. “When it began, I was really pumped for it.”

Schorman’s senior year got off to a blazing start as she threw a 5-0 no-hit victory against the Warriors. She retired the first 17 batters and struck out 12.

Schorman’s senior year took off from there, finishing with a career-high 26 wins, 346 strikeouts and a 0.57 earned run average and five no-hitters. She also earned all-state honors for the second year in a row. The strong efforts helped Marquette win a school-record 36 games.

“It’s really cool to be part of a record-breaking season,” Schorman said. “Not many teams get to be part of that and not many players get to be part of something like that. To be part of something like that and play with the girls I did, it’s really amazing.”

The Explorers surpassed the old record of 35 wins set in 2012. They also won their first regional championship in five years after beating Southwestern in the Class 2A regional finals.

“We had a good ride and we did all that we could for the team,” Schorman said. “We left it all on the field and that was something that was really important to me. I left everything out on the field in every game because it’s my senior year.”

Schorman’s three-year high school career came to an end on May 26 after Williamsville beat Marquette 2-0 in the Class 2A Gillespie Sectional finals. She struck out 10 and walked none in the losing cause.

“It was heartbreaking, but we did the best that we could and we didn’t get the outcome that we wanted,” Schorman said. “But knowing we left it out on the field was something that helped me get through it.”

Schorman won 61 games and struck out a total of 905 batters during her three-year career at Marquette. She credits pitching coach Darrell Gaudio for her outstanding career.

“He has helped me develop a change-up,” Schorman said. “He has helped me become a better pitcher overall and helped me get ready for college. That means the world to me, and I’m thankful for it.”

Schorman joined the Marquette program in her freshman year. She was 18-12 with a 1.72 earned run average with 303 strikeouts.

After sitting out in her sophomore year, Schorman returned to the Explorers in her junior year and finished 17-4 with 256 strikeouts.

This season, Schorman won her first 12 games before losing to Pinckneyville on April 21. She later went on a 14-game winning streak.

The Marquette senior also turned in a solid season at the plate, hitting a team-best .470 with three home runs and 41 RBIs.

Schorman hopes for a successful career at the University of Pittsburgh. She signed to play for the ACC school on Nov. 8.

“I’m so excited,” Schorman said. “It’s a new experience and I’m ready for whatever it brings me.”

