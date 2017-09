RIVERBEND SPORTS SCHEDULE: Sept. 29 to Oct. 5

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29

Alton football at Belleville East, 7pm

Civic Memorial football vs. Highland, 7pm

EA-WR football vs. Pawnee, 7pm

Marquette football at Taylorville, 7pm

Roxana football vs. Greenville, 7pm

Alton girls tennis at Purple and Gold Invitational in Bloomington, 3pm

Civic Memorial boys soccer vs. Jersey at Jersey Tournament, 5pm

EA-WR, Marquette boys golf at Prairie State Conference Tournament, 12:30pm

SATURDAY, SEPT. 30

Alton, Roxana cross country at Peoria Invitational, 9:30am

Alton girls tennis at Purple and Gold Invitational in Bloomington, 8am

Civic Memorial, EA-WR cross country at Jacksonville Invitational, 9am

Civic Memorial boys soccer vs. McCluer North at Jersey Tournament, 10am

Civic Memorial boys soccer vs. Freeburg at Jersey Tournament, 2:30pm

EA-WR boys soccer at Roxana, 2pm

Marquette boys golf at Pittsfield Invitational, 8am

Roxana girls volleyball at Morrisonville Tournament, TBA

MONDAY, OCT. 2

Alton boys soccer vs. Jersey, 4:30pm

Civic Memorial boys soccer at EA-WR, 4:15pm

EA-WR girls volleyball at Mount Olive, 6pm

Marquette boys soccer at Althoff, 4:30pm

Marquette girls tennis vs. Waterloo, 4:15pm

Roxana boys soccer at Mascoutah, 4:15pm

Roxana girls tennis vs. Gibault, 4pm

Roxana girls volleyball at Pana, 6pm

TUESDAY, OCT. 3

Alton, Civic Memorial, EA-WR, Marquette, Roxana cross country at Madison County Invitational at Alhambra City Park, 4pm

Alton boys golf at Class 3A Belleville East Regional at Clinton Hills Golf Course, 9am

Civic Memorial, EA-WR, Marquette and Roxana boys golf at Class 2A Roxana Regional at Belk Park Golf Course, 9am

Alton boys soccer at Belleville West, 6:45pm

Alton girls volleyball vs. Granite City, 5:45pm

Civic Memorial boys soccer vs. Triad, 4:15pm

Civic Memorial girls tennis vs. Mascoutah, 4pm

Civic Memorial girls volleyball vs. Waterloo, 6pm

EA-WR girls volleyball vs. Carlinville, 6pm

Marquette boys soccer at Roxana, 4:30pm

Marquette girls tennis at Triad, 4pm

Marquette girls volleyball at Gibault, 6:15pm

Roxana girls tennis at Althoff, 4pm

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 4

Alton girls golf at Class AA Mattoon Regional at Meadowview Golf Club, 9am

Civic Memorial, Marquette, Roxana girls golf at Class A Gibault Regional at Acorns Golf Links in Waterloo, 9am

Alton girls tennis at Belleville West, 3:30pm

EA-WR boys soccer vs. Marquette, 4:30pm

EA-WR girls tennis vs. Collinsville, 3:30pm

Marquette field hockey at Notre Dame, 5pm

Marquette girls tennis at Belleville East, 3:30pm

Roxana girls volleyball vs. Staunton, 6pm

THURSDAY, OCT. 5

Alton boys soccer vs. Columbia, 4:30pm

Alton girls tennis vs. Civic Memorial, 4pm

Alton girls volleyball vs. Mater Dei, 5:45pm

Civic Memorial boys soccer at Mascoutah, 4:15pm

Civic Memorial girls volleyball at Metro East Lutheran, 6pm

EA-WR boys soccer at Gillespie, 5:30pm

EA-WR girls tennis vs. Metro East Lutheran, 4pm

Marquette girls tennis vs. O’Fallon, 4pm

Marquette girls volleyball at Roxana, 6:15pm

Roxana boys soccer vs. Litchfield, 4:30pm

