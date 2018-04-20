RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: April 20, 2018

Last week's question: Southwestern girls basketball coach Steve Wooley won the Alton Exchange Club Player of the Year award in 1982 while playing boys basketball for what high school?

Answer: He was a basketball standout for the East Alton-Wood River Oilers. He's been the longtime head girls basketball coach at Southwestern High and is going into the Illinois Coaches Association Hall of Fame as a coach this year.

Congratulations to Scott Harper, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 gift certificate to Jack Schmitt Chevrolet in Wood River as his prize.

This week's question: Roxana head wrestling coach Rob Milazzo finished sixth at state at 112 pounds in what year while wrestling for the Shells?

