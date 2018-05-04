RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: May 4, 2018

April 27 question: Who’s the former Alton track standout who won two individual state titles and was part of a state championship relay team in 1959-60 for the Redbirds?

Answer: B.B. Gater won the 100-yard dash, the 220-yard dash and was part of the champion 880-yard relay team at the 1960 state tournament for AHS. The Redbirds were second at state as a team. Gater was a 2012 inductee into the Alton Athletics Hall of Fame.

Congratulations to Babe Stahlhut, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher to King Louie's Drive-In in Wood River via our sponsor, Trisha Martin State Farm.

This week's question: Where is former Roxana standout pitcher Nelson Martz playing collegiate baseball?

