RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: May 11, 2018

May 4 question: Where is former Roxana standout pitcher Nelson Martz playing collegiate baseball?

Answer: The 2014 Roxana High grad is a senior pitcher for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He was 1-5 entering this week after leading the squad with seven wins in '17. He played two seasons at Lewis and Clark before transferring to SIUE.

Congratulations to Nick Hand, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher toward an oil change at Roberts Motors in Alton as his prize.

This week's question: Who's the only girls swimmer ever to medal at state for Alton High?

