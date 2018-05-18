RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: May 18, 2018

May 11 question: Who’s the only girls swimmer ever to medal at state for Alton High?

Answer: Maddie Monroe finished ninth in 2010 and third in 2011 in the 100-yard freestyle for the Alton Redbirds girls swim team. Monroe is the only female swimmer to earn a state medal for AHS.

Congratulations to Ken Schaake, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher to Jack Schmitt Chevrolet in Wood River.

This week's question: Who was the first CM football coach to lead the Eagles to the playoffs in 1984?

