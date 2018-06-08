RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: June 8, 2018

June 1 question: Who was on the Alton boys tennis doubles team that reached the quarterfinals of the 2012 state tournament?

Answer: Patrick Logan and Patrick Spain reached the quarterfinals in 2012, going 4-2 overall that season at state.

Congratulations to Jennifer Carter, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher to Roberts Motors in Alton good toward an oil change.

This week's question: Who is the Roxana boys basketball coach who guided the Shells from 1992-96 before winning a Class 3A state title as head coach at Althoff Catholic High in 2016?

