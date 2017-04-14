RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: April 14, 2017

Last week's question: What East Alton-Wood River High grad pitched in the minor leagues for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1982-84?

Answer: Long before Joe Silkwood was the mayor of East Alton, he was a baseball player at EA-WR High and then a pitcher in the St. Louis Cardinals minor league organization from 1982-84. He played with former Cardinals like Terry Pendelton, Vince Coleman and Todd Worrell during his time in the minors. Silkwood compiled a 21-14 record and 3.51 ERA in his short minor league career.

Congratulations to Mark St. Peters, who answered correctly and wins a $10 voucher good toward an oil change to Roberts Motors, 4350 N. Alby St. in Alton.

This week's question: Where does Civic Memorial High grad Jakob Lowrance currently play college basketball?

