RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: May 25, 2018

May 18 question: Who was the first CM football coach to lead the Eagles to the playoffs in 1984?

Answer: Leroy Beck led them into the 1984 Class 4A playoffs, where they finished with a 10-2 record overall, 2-1 in the postseason.

Congratulations to Tim Lowrance, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher good toward an oil change at Roberts Motors in Alton.

This week's question: In 1993 and 1994, the East Alton-Wood River baseball team won first-round postseason games against what two current Southwestern Conference programs?

Answer the question here

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter