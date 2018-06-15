RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: June 15, 2018

June 8 question: Who is the Roxana boys basketball coach who guided the Shells from 1992-96 before winning a Class 3A state title as head coach at Althoff Catholic High in 2016?

Answer: Greg Lieb guided the Roxana Shells to a 46-59 mark from 1992-96, winning a Class A Regional in '93-94. He became head coach at Althoff in '97-98 and is still there. Lieb and the Crusaders won a Class 3A state title in '16 and finished second in 3A in '15.

Congratulations to Brett Huff, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher to Jack Schmitt Chevrolet in Wood River.

This week's question: Who was the Alton boys golfer who finished third at the Class AA state tournament in 2002?

