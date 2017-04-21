RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: April 21, 2017

Last week's question: Where does Civic Memorial High grad Jakob Lowrance play college basketball?

The answer to the April 14 trivia question is the University of Central Missouri. CM grad Jakob Lowrance just finished his sophomore season with the Division II Mules, averaging 7.9 points per game and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Congratulations to Scott Harper, who answered correctly and wins a $10 voucher to Jack Schmitt Chevrolet in Wood River.

This week's question: What sport did current Roxana boys basketball coach Mark Briggs play collegiately at SIUE?

Answer the question here.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter