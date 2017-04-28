RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: April 28, 2017

Last week's question: What sport did current Roxana boys basketball coach Mark Briggs play collegiately at SIUE?
Answer: He went on to have a successful baseball career at SIUE after being a standout with the Shells. Briggs played for the Cougars from 1995-98 and is in the top 10 all-time in games played, runs scored, doubles, home runs, RBIs, total bases and stolen bases, among others.
Congratulations to Ronna Haas, who answered correctly and wins a $10 voucher good toward an oil change at Roberts Motors in Alton.
This week's question: What year did Lloyd Hopkins Field inside Gordon Moore Park in Alton play host to the American Legion World Series?
