RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: April 13, 2018

Last week's question: Where did Alton High football coach Eric Dickerson play high school football?

Answer: He's a 1996 graduate of Marquette, where he played football. Dickerson led the Redbird gridders to their second-ever postseason victory this past fall.

Congratulations to Elizabeth Schepers, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher good toward an oil change at Roberts Motors in Alton.

This week's question: Southwestern girls basketball coach Steve Wooley won the Alton Exchange Club Player of the Year award in 1982 while playing boys basketball for what Riverbend high school?

