RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: April 7, 2017

Last week's question: Where did former Alton standout and Major League baseball player Bill Lyons play baseball in college?

Answer: He played baseball for the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Salukis from 1977-80 before playing 88 games in the big leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals from 1983-84.

Congratulations to Dick Gerber, who answered correctly and wins a $10 voucher good toward an oil change to Roberts Motors, 4350 N. Alby St. in Alton.

This week's question: What East Alton-Wood River High grad pitched in the minor leagues for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1982-84?

Answer the question here.