RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: August 10, 2018

Aug. 3 question: Who is the 2000-03EA-WR boys soccer goalie, who according to the IHSA, is tied for the career lead for saves in the state with 1,016?

Answer: Shane Saylor made 1,016 career saves, tied for the lead in state history.

Congratulations to Ken Schaake, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher toward an oil change at Roberts Motors in Alton.

This week's question: Who was coach of the Marquette Catholic girls basketball team when it finished third at the Class A state tournament in 2000?

