RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: August 11, 2017

Last week's question: What was the nickname of former Alton High basketball standout Kevin Caldwell Sr., who is second on the all-time scoring list for the Redbirds with 1,489 points in his career?

Answer: He was nicknamed Spruce. His son, Kevin Caldwell Jr., is entering his senior season at AHS, where he plays football and basketball.

Congratulations to Angela Elliott, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher toward an oil change at Roberts Motors as her prize.

This week's question: Randy Martz was selected 12th overall by the Cubs in the 1977 Amateur Baseball Draft; what future Hall of Famer was selected third overall by the Brewers in the same draft?

