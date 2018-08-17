RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: August 17, 2018

Aug. 10 question: Who was coach of the Marquette Catholic girls basketball team when it finished third at the Class A state tournament in 2000?

Answer: Tammy Talbert, girls basketball coach at Alton High, led Marquette to a third-place finish at the Class A state tournament in 2000. She has also guided Roxana previously, coaching three of the five Riverbend programs.

Congratulations to Dale Emerick, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher to Jack Schmitt Chevrolet in Wood River.

This week's question: What Roxana girls cross country runner finished 18th to earn all-state honors at the Class 1A state race in 2010?

