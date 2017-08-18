RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: August 18, 2017

Last week's question: Randy Martz was selected 12th overall by the Cubs in the 1977 Amateur Baseball Draft; what future Hall of Famer was selected third overall by the Brewers in the same draft?

Answer: Paul Molitor, current manager of the Minnesota Twins, was the third pick of the 1977 MLB Amateur Draft by the Brewers. He was taken in front of longtime Lewis and Clark baseball coach Randy Martz, who was selected out of South Carolina by the Cubs with the 12th overall selection.

Congratulations to Rich McClintock, who answered correctly and wins a $10 voucher to Jack Schmitt Chevrolet in Wood River.

This week's question: Name the 2002 Alton High grad and Lewis and Clark baseball standout who produced 160 RBIs in his career with the Redbirds?

