RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: August 25, 2017

Last week's question: Name the 2002 Alton High grad and Lewis and Clark baseball standout who produced 160 RBIs in his career with the Redbirds.

Answer: Pat Gibson banged out a school-record 160 RBIs during his career with the Birds. He went on to play at Lewis and Clark Community College after graduating from AHS in 2002.

Congratulations to Lee Davis, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher off an oil change to Roberts Motors in Alton.

This week's question: What Riverbend club plays host to the Quarterbacks Club, honoring prep football players through awards and banquets each year?

