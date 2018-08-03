RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: AUGUST 3, 2018

July 27 question: Roxana grad Harry Gallatin is fourth all-time in rebounds for the New York Knicks behind Charles Oakley, Willis Reed and which franchise leader?

Answer: Hall of Fame center Patrick Ewing is the all-time leading rebounder in New York Knicks history with 10,759. Roxana grad and Hall of Famer Harry Gallatin is fourth on that list with 5,935 rebounds.

Congratulations to Benjamin Akers, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher to Wang Gang Asian Eats in Edwardsville.

This week's question: Name the 2000-03 EA-WR boys soccer goalie, who according to the IHSA, is tied for the career lead for saves in the state with 1,016?

