RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: August 4, 2017

Last week's question: Who is the longtime EA-WR coach who led the boys basketball program to a third-place finish at state in 1938-39 and the baseball program to a second-place finish in 1961?

Answer: Charles "Chick" Summers led both programs. The floor inside Memorial Gym at EA-WR is named after Summers to honor his successful stint at the school.

Congratulations to Benjamin Akers, who answered the question correctly

This week's question: What was the nickname of former Alton High basketball standout Kevin Caldwell Sr., who is second on the all-time scoring list for the Redbirds with 1,489 points in his career?

