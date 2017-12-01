RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: December 1, 2017

Last week's question: What is the name of the local running club that plays host to the annual Great River Road Run and the Runner of the Year banquet, honoring local prep runners?

Answer: The Alton Road Runners, a running club established in 1979, plays host to a Runner of the Year banquet to honor local prep distance runners. It also puts on the annual Great River Road Run and conducts a summer running series for children.

Congratulations to Lee Davis, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 gift certificate to King Louie's Drive-In in Wood River via our sponsor Trisha Martin State Farm.

This week's question: EA-WR boys basketball coach Ron Twichell was an honorable mention for all-state while playing basketball at what Riverbend school?

