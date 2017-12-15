RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: December 15, 2017

Last week's question: Who is the only girls golfer to earn an all-state medal for Civic Memorial, placing 10th at the 2015 Class A state tournament?

Answer: Sara Gwillim, a 2016 CM graduate, is the only state medal winner in the history of the girls golf program. She placed 10th at the 2015 Class A state tournament.

Congratulations to Rich McClintock, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher to Jack Schmitt Chevrolet in Wood River.

This week's question: Who coached the Roxana wrestling team to a fourth-place finish in state in 2001-02 and second-place finish in state in 2003-04?

