RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: December 22, 2017

Last week's question: Who coached the Roxana wrestling team to a fourth-place finish in state in 2001-02 and second-place finish in state in 2003-04?

Answer: Former Roxana wrestling head coach Michael Kurth led the Shells to a fourth-place finish at the Class A duals state tournament in 2001-02 with a 20-6-1 record and a second-place finish at the 2003-04 Class A dual state tournament with a 27-2 mark.

Congratulations to Molly McClintock, who answered correctly and wins a $10 voucher for an oil change at Roberts Motors in Alton.

This week's question: Who coached the Marquette Catholic baseball team from 1977-2007, leading them to Class A state titles in 1980 and 1984 and a second-place finish in 1988?

Answer the question here

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter