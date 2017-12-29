RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: December 29, 2017

Last week's question: Who coached the Marquette Catholic baseball team from 1977-2007, leading them to Class A state titles in 1980 and 1984 and a second-place finish in 1988?

Answer: Longtime Marquette Catholic baseball coach Greg DeCourcey.led the Explorers to Class A state titles in 1980 and 1984 and a second-place finish in 1988 during his tenure from 1977-2007.

Congratulations to Lester Withers, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 gift certificate to King Louie's Drive-In in Wood River via our sponsor Trisha Martin State Farm.

This week's question: Who is Alton High's all-time scoring leader in girls basketball?

