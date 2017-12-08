RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: December 8, 2017

Last week's question: EA-WR boys basketball coach Ron Twichell was an honorable mention for all-state while playing basketball at what Riverbend school?

Answer: Twichell played basketball at Alton High School and was an honorable all-state mention during his senior season in 1981-82.

Congratulations to Steve Carey, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher toward an oil change at Roberts Motors in Alton.

This week's question: Who is the only girls golfer to earn an all-state medal for Civic Memorial, placing 10th at the 2015 Class A state tournament?

