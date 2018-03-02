RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: March 2, 2018

Last week's question: Who coached the Marquette girls soccer team to the Class 1A state championship in 2011?

Answer: Rob Moginot led the Explorer girls soccer team to the championship. They didn't allow a goal in two games at state and defeated Herscher 5-0 in the championship game.

Congratulations to Jesse Macias, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher to King Louie's Drive-In via our sponsor, Trisha Martin State Farm in Wood River.

This week's question: Who is the Roxana boys track and field athlete who won a Class A state championship in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 1993?

