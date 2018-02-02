RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: February 2, 2018

Last week's question: Who is the Marquette football coach who led the Explorers to five straight playoff appearances between 2008-12?

Answer: Tim Nelson compiled a 33-19 mark from 2008-12, making the playoffs every year. He passed away at age 42 on Jan. 16 after a nearly 5-year battle with cancer.

Congratulations to Pat Moore, who answered the question correctly

This week's question: Where did 1985 Alton High grad and Parade All-American Pat Hoag receive a scholarship to play collegiate men's soccer?

