RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: February 9, 2018

Last week's question: Where did 1985 Alton High grad and Parade All-American Pat Hoag receive a scholarship to play collegiate men’s soccer?

Answer: After leading the Redbirds to their lone state tournament appearance in boys soccer in 1984, Pat Hoag continued his soccer career at Duke University. He was a Parade All-American player for the Redbirds.

Congratulations to Ken Schaake, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher toward an oil change at Roberts Motors in Alton.

This week's question: Where did current EA-WR head wrestling coach Tim Donohoo wrestle in high school?

