RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: January 12, 2018

Last week's question: Who is the longtime Lewis and Clark Community College men’s and women’s soccer coach who recently retired with 400 wins in both men’s and women’s soccer for the Trailblazers?

Answer: Tim Rooney retired after taking over the Trailblazers on the men's side in 1986 and starting the women's program in 1993. He won 2 NJCAA women's national titles and won more than 400 matches with each program. LCCC announced recently it will name its soccer stadium after him.

Congratulations to Jon Wagner, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher toward an oil charge at Roberts Motors in Alton.

This week's question: Who is the Alton High boys basketball coach who owns the program record for wins (209) after guiding the Redbirds from 1977-94?

