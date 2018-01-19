RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: January 19, 2018

Last week's question: Who is the Alton High boys basketball coach who owns the program record for wins (209) after guiding the Redbirds from 1977-94?

Answer: Stan McAfoos guided the program from 1977-94 and is the program's all-time leader in wins at 209. McAfoos led the Redbirds to six regional titles as coach.

Congratulations to Dan Carter, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher to Jack Schmitt Chevrolet in Wood River.

This week's question: Who is the last CM wrestler to win an individual state championship, coming at 126 pounds in 2011-12?

