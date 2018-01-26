RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: January 26, 2018

Last week's question: Who is the last CM wrestler to win an individual state championship, coming at 126 pounds in 2011-12?

Answer: David Pearce was the last wrestling state champion for Civic Memorial. He won the title at 126 pounds, earning a 6-3 decision in the 2A state finals. He went 25-2 overall that season and won the sixth individual state crown for the Eagles.

Congratulations to Jacob Roberson, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher good toward an oil change at Roberts Motors in Alton.

This week's question: Who is the Marquette football coach that led the Explorers to five straight playoff appearances between 2008-12?

